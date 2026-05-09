Stefon Diggs Kisses Cardi B After Acquittal on Assault Charge

Stefon Diggs is celebrating his acquittal with a quick kiss ... pecking Cardi B on the cheek during a charity event.

The NFL star hosted his Diggs Deep Foundation Mother’s Day wellness event Saturday ... and his baby mama Cardi made a cameo, posing for photos and hanging all over the wide receiver. Remember ... we told you the pair had broken up earlier this year.

The Diggs Deep Foundation Mother’s Day wellness event had a surprise appearance by @iamcardib. pic.twitter.com/WQvxC33zMS @therealknelson

Check it out ... the two stood in front of a pink background, and Stefon dipped Cardi -- kissing her on the cheek in one of the many snaps photogs took.

Even after the cameras stopped shooting, the two still gave off flirty energy ... with Cardi running a hand over Diggs' chest.

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs today at the Diggs Deep Foundation Wellness event supporting mothers in the DMV. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mgHabYjTNv @updatesofcardi

According to reporters in attendance ... Stefon and Cardi greeted every mother at the event and chatted with them for a moment -- giving all attendees a really meaningful interaction with the two stars.

Of course, fans are in awe of this reunion ... and are clamoring to know if they've reunited. We don't know if they're officially back together ... but, they're clearly on better terms.

Diggs might not be a mother, but he got a great gift for the holiday anyway ... a jury found him not guilty of attacking his chef last year after brief deliberations earlier this week.

Play video content Video: Stefon Diggs Cries After Not Guilty in Chef Case

Diggs was clearly emotional right after the acquittal ... before he rushed to the gym for a workout.