Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Stefon Diggs Kisses Cardi B After Acquittal on Assault Charge

Stefon Diggs Free, Clear and Kissing Cardi B!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
main-cardi-b-stefon-diggs-getty-1
Getty

Stefon Diggs is celebrating his acquittal with a quick kiss ... pecking Cardi B on the cheek during a charity event.

The NFL star hosted his Diggs Deep Foundation Mother’s Day wellness event Saturday ... and his baby mama Cardi made a cameo, posing for photos and hanging all over the wide receiver. Remember ... we told you the pair had broken up earlier this year.

Check it out ... the two stood in front of a pink background, and Stefon dipped Cardi -- kissing her on the cheek in one of the many snaps photogs took.

Even after the cameras stopped shooting, the two still gave off flirty energy ... with Cardi running a hand over Diggs' chest.

According to reporters in attendance ... Stefon and Cardi greeted every mother at the event and chatted with them for a moment -- giving all attendees a really meaningful interaction with the two stars.

Cardi B And Stefon Diggs Happier Times
Launch Gallery
Cardi B And Stefon Diggs Happier Times Launch Gallery
Getty

Of course, fans are in awe of this reunion ... and are clamoring to know if they've reunited. We don't know if they're officially back together ... but, they're clearly on better terms.

Diggs might not be a mother, but he got a great gift for the holiday anyway ... a jury found him not guilty of attacking his chef last year after brief deliberations earlier this week.

STEFON-CRIES-NOT-GUILTY_2276295
Video: Stefon Diggs Cries After Not Guilty in Chef Case

Diggs was clearly emotional right after the acquittal ... before he rushed to the gym for a workout.

A better relationship with his baby mama and a not guilty verdict ... everything's coming up Stefon!

Related articles