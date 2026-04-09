Cardi B Reached Out to Offset After Florida Shooting Amid Divorce

Cardi B has put her bitter divorce battle aside after Offset was shot ... reaching out to her estranged husband as he recovered in a Florida hospital ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the "Bodak Yellow" rapper contacted Offset shortly after Monday's shooting outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

We're told Cardi, who's currently on tour, checked in on Offset following the scary incident ... despite the two still being in the middle of a contentious split.

We broke the story ... the former Migos rapper was shot Monday night in the hotel's valet area. Law enforcement sources told us he suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, but his injuries are not life-threatening. He’s currently in stable condition ... even taking time for a smoke break at the hospital Tuesday.