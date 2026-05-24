Ray J Knocked Out in the Second Round by Supa Hot Fire, Watch the Video

Ray J went down in flames during his celebrity MMA match Saturday night, getting his ass wooped by Supa Hot Fire.

The R&B singer went toe-to-toe with the popular YouTuber for just two rounds during their co-main MMA fight at Adin Ross' UFC Apex event in Las Vegas.

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In the second round, Ray had Supa against the ropes, throwing a few body punches. But then Supa hit Ray with a hard left hook square in the face, and Ray fell into the ropes before hitting the canvas.

Ray eventually got back to his feet, but he was so dazed he had to sit down on a stool. And that was that, folks. The ref stopped the fight.

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But things got even crazier during an after fight interview in which Ray suggested he had a plan in place with Supa Hot and they lost money as a result of the knockout.