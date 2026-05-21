Ray J Trains His Ass Off For MMA Fight After Serious Health Crisis, Video Shows

Play video content Video: Ray J Trains His Ass Off For MMA Fight After Serious Health Crisis TMZ.com

Ray J, as you know, was recently on death's door with a bunch of serious health issues — but now the R&B singer is back and stronger than ever, training his ass off for his upcoming MMA fight against Supah Hot Fire.

TMZ obtained exclusive video of Ray getting into tip-top shape with his posse, which includes a couple of hot female influencers shaking their booties as Ray is pumping iron.

As you can see ... Ray is taking this Saturday's match up very seriously as he spars with a partner and practices various takedown maneuvers and even shows how he plans to choke out Supah Hot during their fight.

And Ray's training digs are pretty cool, too. He has a couple good friends to thank for the exercise space. They are his longtime manager, David Weintraub, and Andy Bachman, owner of the Creators Inc. house, where Ray is getting into shape this week.

As for Ray's health ... Weintraub says Ray is taking his health and fitness very seriously, which is the reason why he was finally ready to accept a celebrity MMA fight.

Ray and Supa Hot are just one piece of the co-main event, which also features Johnny Manziel versus Bob Menery. And get this, the entire MMA event is being promoted by streamer Adin Ross and UFC honcho Dana White.