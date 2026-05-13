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Ray J 'Wouldn't Put It Past' Kris Jenner to Order a Hit on Him Over Sex Tape Suit

Ray J Kris Could Put A Hit Out On Me ... But Source Calls BS

By TMZ Staff
Published
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THE TRUTH COMES OUT
Video: Ray J 'Wouldn't Put It Past' Kris Jenner to Order a Hit on Him Over Sex Tape Suit
The Jason Lee show

Ray J's hurling some wild accusations Kris Jenner's way, saying he "wouldn't put it past" her to order a hit on him ... but sources tell TMZ this is a flat-out lie.

On Wednesday's episode of "The Jason Lee Show," Ray J said he's "on alert" that the momager "might try to do something" to him as his countersuit against her and Kim Kardashian heads to arbitration.

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Getty

Watch the clip ... Jason followed up by asking if Ray J thinks Kris would "drop a bag to have a hit done" .... and the singer said he's not ruling it out. But sources tell TMZ that Ray J's spreading false news, and Kris has zero interest in engaging.

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'WORSE THAN DIDDY'
Video: Ray J Says Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner is 'Worse Than Diddy' On Live Stream

Remember ... Ray J's locked in a messy legal battle with the famous family. Kim and Kris are suing him for defamation because he claimed they were being investigated for racketeering.

Ray J hit back with a countersuit ... arguing that they violated the sex tape settlement agreement when they kept bringing up the video on "The Kardashians."

Last month, a judge ruled that Ray J's countersuit will go to arbitration, while the Kim and Kris' defamation case is still in court.

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