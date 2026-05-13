Play video content Video: Ray J 'Wouldn't Put It Past' Kris Jenner to Order a Hit on Him Over Sex Tape Suit The Jason Lee show

Ray J's hurling some wild accusations Kris Jenner's way, saying he "wouldn't put it past" her to order a hit on him ... but sources tell TMZ this is a flat-out lie.

On Wednesday's episode of "The Jason Lee Show," Ray J said he's "on alert" that the momager "might try to do something" to him as his countersuit against her and Kim Kardashian heads to arbitration.

Watch the clip ... Jason followed up by asking if Ray J thinks Kris would "drop a bag to have a hit done" .... and the singer said he's not ruling it out. But sources tell TMZ that Ray J's spreading false news, and Kris has zero interest in engaging.

Remember ... Ray J's locked in a messy legal battle with the famous family. Kim and Kris are suing him for defamation because he claimed they were being investigated for racketeering.

Ray J hit back with a countersuit ... arguing that they violated the sex tape settlement agreement when they kept bringing up the video on "The Kardashians."