Ray J Claims He's Slept With 12,500 Women

... And I'm Not Done Yet

Play video content Video: Ray J Makes Claim About Sleeping With 12,500 Women Funky Friday

Bonnie Blue might want to sit this one out -- Ray J’s out here claiming marathon level bedroom stats, saying he’s slept with 12,500 women!

The singer dropped the jaw-dropping number on “Funky Friday” with Cam Newton ... saying an adult club called Booby Trap even threw him a full-blown party to celebrate the X-rated milestone ... complete with up to 500 women in attendance -- many of whom he claims he hooked up with that same night.

We’re talking up to 500 potential partners in attendance and yeah, Ray claims he hooked up with a bunch of them that same night.

Cam, like pretty much everyone listening, wasn’t buying it ... doing the math on the spot and pointing out that would mean Ray’s been averaging more than one woman a day for 30 years.

Ray wasn’t backing down, though ... saying it’s all about context ... especially during tour life, where he claims he was knocking out five to ten women a day.

These days? He says he’s slowing down ... joking he’s only got “a thousand more” in him.