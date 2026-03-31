Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner's Plea to Keep Secret Deal With Ray J Private Denied

Kim Kardashian and her mom, Kris Jenner, were shut down in their fight to keep information about their secret 2023 settlement with Ray J from the public, TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge denied Kim and Kris’ request to seal certain documents, including the 2023 deal.

The judge ruled Kris and Kim failed to present enough evidence that the deal being made public would cause them harm.

As TMZ first reported, Kim and Kris sued Ray J in October 2025, claiming he defamed them by claiming the mother-daughter duo was being looked at by the Feds. Kim and Kris denied the claims.

Ray J countersued Kim and Kris, claiming they breached a secret 2023 deal they had hashed out over the infamous sex tape.

Ray J claimed he was paid $6 million to keep quiet about the tape forever. He claimed Kim and Kris violated the deal by talking about the tape in an episode of their Hulu show.

Kim and Kris rushed to court pleading for the agreement submitted by Ray J and other documents related to the sex tape to be kept under wraps, claiming the docs contained highly confidential and private information.

“The agreement resolved highly sensitive matters that the parties explicitly agreed to keep confidential in order to protect their families from public disclosure and respect these sensitive matters,” lawyers for the reality moguls argued.

Ray J opposed the request, and the judge agreed with him by ordering Kim and Kris to file unredacted versions of the deal.