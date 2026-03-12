Ray J Accuses Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner of Lying Under Oath About Sex Tape

Ray J says Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner are totally lying about having no involvement with the release of the infamous sex tape ... and they should be prosecuted for it.

The rapper tells TMZ ... Kim and Kris "completely lied about everything" in their declarations yesterday -- calling lying to the world, as he alleges they did, "the worst thing you can do."

Ray J claims he sat in a room with Kris and Kim, as well as executives from the company Vivid -- the sex tape's distributor -- to discuss a deal. Vivid has always maintained that it obtained the sex tape from a third party.

Kim and Ray J were paid $400K each for three sex tapes, Ray claims ... two made in Cabo and one made in Santa Barbara.

In regards to the Santa Barbara tape, Ray J says Kris told them to shoot that sex tape and make it "dirtier."

Ray J asks, "Are [Kim & Kris] out of their f***ing minds? The fact of the matter is, if you lie like that under oath, don't you go to jail? Don't you get fined?"

Ray went on to say that he now has a son and daughter -- and they "don’t deserve to grow up thinking their dad did something like revenge porn or hurt someone on purpose." He adds, "That’s not the truth, and I’m not going to let that narrative follow them through their lives."

As you know ... Kim and Kris filed a lawsuit against Ray J back in October, accusing him of defamation. He responded by filing a countersuit claiming they violated a settlement agreement barring any party from talking about the sex tape.

BTW ... Ray J's also getting support from his mom, Sonja Norwood, who took to social media to defend her son Thursday morning.