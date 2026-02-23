Kris Jenner Claims Ray J ‘Publicly Terrorizing’ Kim Kardashian, Says He Caused ‘Deep Pain'

Kris Jenner says Ray J has been making her daughter Kim Kardashian’s life hell for the past two decades — and now she wants him held accountable, TMZ has learned.



The famous momager filed a declaration in her ongoing defamation case against Ray J, detailing her feelings about him. Kris claims she sued her daughter’s ex-boyfriend after he made “outrageous and untrue” allegations that Kris and Kim were being investigated by the Feds.

Kris said she has never been accused or charged with a crime. “To say that my daughter and I are being pursued for doing something worse than Sean "Diddy" Combs, is a horrific lie,” Kris writes in the declaration.



In her filing, Kris said Kim was with Ray J for a short period of time ... saying “[o]ver the past two decades, I have had to watch [Ray J] publicly terrorize my daughter by continually talking, and lying, about her in the press to try and keep himself relevant.”



Kris said whenever Ray J talks about her family, it causes a “wave of attention" ... adding that it is "extremely difficult to watch my daughter endure this cycle of scrutiny brought on by [Ray J]." She said Ray J’s recent statements “go too far” and caused her “significant emotional distress.”



“My family is of the utmost importance to me. It is deeply painful to watch my daughter experience the stress brought upon her by [Ray J], and her feelings of hopelessness and his harassment will never end.”



Kris said his allegations affected her too, saying she is "deeply angered, insulted and shaken by the accusations.” She claims she fears Ray J’s remarks will cause harm to her business, which she has worked decades to build.



In her declaration, Kris explained she has never sued anyone for defamation, but she decided to sue Ray J because his statements were “inexcusable and deeply painful.”