Ray J Claims ChatGPT Entrenched His RICO Beliefs About Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner

Ray J says he's boned up on RICO and even chatted with an A.I. bot … and that’s what led him to the conclusion Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner are a couple of racketeers.

In new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Ray J doubles down on his racketeering claims against Kim and Kris ... laying out why he believes the racketeer label fits.

For starters, Ray J says Kim and Kris conspired with Vivid to "defraud the public with their fake lawsuit" ahead of the infamous sex tape release.

In the docs, filed by attorney Howard King, Ray J claims the Kardashians committed credit card fraud against his family by racking up a $850,000 bill.

He also claims Kim and Kris "defrauded" him into signing an agreement that featured a requirement barring further mention or public reference to the sex tape ... and he says they sent their lawyers to "extort" him after he answered questions about the sex tape in a June 2024 podcast.

Ray J says ... "To me, Kim and Kris have repeatedly engaged in a criminal enterprise and racketeering activity, violating RICO over and over again. I have no doubt about that."

He then compares them to Diddy, who was prosecuted for RICO and was acquitted on those charges. Ray J says, "Kim's and Kris' RICO violations are worse than any RICO violations that Diddy is accused of. Kim and Kris have repeatedly and obviously conducted racketeering activity for years, and no one has stopped them."

Ray even says he went to ChatGPT for help and claims the chatbot "entrenched" his beliefs that Kim and Kris were racketeers.

TMZ broke the news ... Kim and Kris were fed up with Ray J claiming they're the subject of a federal criminal racketeering investigation ... and slapped him with a suit for defamation.

Ray J's fighting back ... doubling down on his RICO claims here and asking the judge to throw out their lawsuit against him.