Ray J Says Jail Stay Was Hell, Got in Fight with Handsy Cellmate

Play video content Kick/RayJ

Ray J jumped on Kick after getting booted from Twitch -- fresh outta jail, mind you -- and wasted no time unpacking the madness ... including a wild claim that some dude was literally j*rking off under his bunk.😳

Yep, that actually happened -- according to Ray, who said Thursday he almost swung on the guy ... while the dude was apparently calling his name while doing the deed. As you can see, the poor man sitting behind Ray on the stream looked absolutely traumatized!

Ray’s final PSA? "Never go to jail, y’all." Hard to argue with that.

He also claimed Twitch hit him with a permanent ban just for "defending his kids," before making it crystal clear he doesn’t work for "none of these n***as." Kick seems cool with the chaos though ... so here we are.

Play video content

TMZ broke the story ... Ray was arrested around 4 AM Thursday for criminal threat after going nuclear on Princess Love during a live stream -- grabbing what looked like a handgun, loading it, and firing off threats. Ray posted his $50K bond and walked right out.

Play video content Instagram / @princesslove