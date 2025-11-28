Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Ray J Says Jail Stay Was Hell, Got in Fight with Handsy Cellmate

Ray J Don't Be a Jerk!!! Describes Fight with Handsy Jail Cellmate

By TMZ Staff
Published
112825_ray_j_kal
"DON'T EVER GO TO JAIL Y'ALL!!!"
Kick/RayJ

Ray J jumped on Kick after getting booted from Twitch -- fresh outta jail, mind you -- and wasted no time unpacking the madness ... including a wild claim that some dude was literally j*rking off under his bunk.😳

Yep, that actually happened -- according to Ray, who said Thursday he almost swung on the guy ... while the dude was apparently calling his name while doing the deed. As you can see, the poor man sitting behind Ray on the stream looked absolutely traumatized!

ray j twitch banned sg
twitch.tv

Ray’s final PSA? "Never go to jail, y’all." Hard to argue with that.

He also claimed Twitch hit him with a permanent ban just for "defending his kids," before making it crystal clear he doesn’t work for "none of these n***as." Kick seems cool with the chaos though ...  so here we are.

ray-j-kal11-27-2025
EXPLOSIVE CONFRONTATION

TMZ broke the story ... Ray was arrested around 4 AM Thursday for criminal threat after going nuclear on Princess Love during a live stream -- grabbing what looked like a handgun, loading it, and firing off threats. Ray posted his $50K bond and walked right out.

112725_princess_love.01_01_04_10
PROTECTING MY PEACE
Instagram / @princesslove

Princess later unloaded on him in a post on social media -- claiming the last time he had their kids solo, he was caught naked in bed with another woman. And yes ... she sprinkled in some gaslighting quotes on her IG story for good measure.

Related articles