Jenelle Evans, David Eason Seen Packing U-Haul For Move to Florida

Jenelle Evans is leaving Sin City behind ... packing up a U-Haul with David Eason's help -- and we've learned where she's going.

Check out the clip ... Evans -- on crutches -- and Eason hurry around their Las Vegas home, grabbing some items as they systematically pack up the rental truck.

Eason hops behind the wheel of a car and rides it onto an elevated truck bed ... where it will sit all the way to Florida where Evans is moving, sources tell TMZ.

Unclear if David's going with the rest of the family ... but he definitely provided a big hand to Jenelle, whose leg clearly isn't 100%.

Play video content Video: Jenelle Evans Gets Real About Co-Parenting With David Eason and Jace’s Progress La Femme Talk

As you know ... romance rumors about Jenelle and David have persisted in recent months ... but she made it clear on Dr. Rachel Mason's "La Femme Talk" podcast that the two aren't dating.

Jenelle says they're working hard to be good co-parents ... and nothing more. Shortly before the interview, the pair took Jenelle's kids -- including the one she and David share -- to a showing of "The Wizard of Oz" at The Sphere.

Sources told us they looked more couply than platonic at the time ... but, Evans' rep has maintained there's nothing romantic between them anymore.