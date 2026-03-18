Jenelle Evans' Mom Makes Frantic 911 Call After Jace Allegedly Put Gun to Head, Listen

Play video content Brunswick County Sheriff's Office

Jenelle Evans’ mom Barbara Evans made a frantic 911 call during a disturbing incident involving her grandson, Jace … telling dispatchers he had a gun to his head and was threatening to kill himself.

In the call -- obtained by TMZ -- Barbara makes a desperate plea for help, telling the dispatcher she needs officers to come talk to her immediately because her grandson is on probation and destroying her house in Brunswick County, North Carolina.

Barbara then describes the terrifying moment that prompted the call … saying Jace “had a gun to his head” and told her he was going to “blow his brains out.”

She's then heard breaking down in tears ... saying Jace is screaming at her and trying to harm her. Once the dispatcher assures her officers are on the way, Barbara asks for cops not to show up at her house because she's worried Jace will destroy the rest of it.

As we reported … the harrowing incident -- which went down February 22 -- ultimately led to Jace being placed in a mental health facility, where he continues to receive treatment. We’re told there were also concerns about possible substance use, with sources telling us Jace had been drinking and using drugs in the lead-up to the ordeal.

Despite it all … Barbara is still fighting to be with Jace, telling us she plans to present evidence in court next week at a temporary custody hearing.