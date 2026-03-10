Jenelle Evans’ Mom Barbara Desperately Called Police to Get Grandson Jace Committed

Jenelle Evans’ mom, Barbara Evans, called the police to have her grandson Jace committed after he pulled a gun on her, TMZ has learned.

Sources close to the situation tell TMZ ... Barbara called law enforcement on 16-year-old Jace February 27. We’re told Barbara told Jenelle she also planned on filing paperwork in court for help handling Jace.

As TMZ first reported, Jace was placed in an involuntary mental facility following an incident where Barbara’s grandson allegedly pulled a gun on her and threatened to kill her as well as himself.