Jenelle Evans Smashes David Eason Piñata During NYC Divorce Party

Jenelle Evans is swinging for the fences at her ex, David Eason, but don't worry -- it’s all figurative, and it's all for the ultimate divorce party celebration!

Catch the pics ... Jenelle was living it up at NYC's legendary Spearmint Rhino New York Thursday, smashing a piñata of ex David's head. Talk about making it crystal clear -- she’s done with him, even if the divorce is still being finalized.

The "Teen Mom" alum, rocking a sexy red dress, was surrounded by her closest crew -- bills flying, cake on deck, strippers in the mix, and booze flowing like there's no tomorrow.

Clearly, Jenelle was living for it all. She told TMZ just before the party that with David officially out of the picture, she’s feeling great, less anxious, and totally free.

As for tying the knot again, Jenelle told us she's all in -- but a prenup is a must. She also spilled the tea on her son Jace, revealing he's come back home to her after living with his dad.

Jenelle filed for separation from David over a year ago, accusing him of erratic behavior, substance abuse, not working -- and even brought up the time he shot their French bulldog, Nugget, back in '19.