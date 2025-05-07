Jenelle Evans Throwing NYC Divorce Party After David Eason Split

Jenelle Evans said "I do" ... and now she's saying "I'm done!"

The former "Teen Mom 2" star is starting her newly single life with a bang, throwing a divorce party at New York City's iconic Spearmint Rhino Gentlemen’s Club next month.

The 33-year-old single reality star says she's looking at this new phase of life as a "reset button" after years of public drama surrounding her marriage to David Eason, the man her teenage son Jace accused of assault in 2023.

Remember ... Jenelle filed to separate from David just over a year ago and accused him of alleged erratic behavior, substance abuse, refusing to work, and more -- and even mentioned him shooting their French bulldog, Nugget, in 2019.

JE says now that she's single, she's finally able to live life on her own terms ... and notes the Spearmint shindig isn't just a party, but a "power move."

The celebration takes place on June 12 and is expected to be a no-holds-barred event for guests 21 and older. Page Six was first to report on the party.

And if the Spearmint Rhino rings a bell ... it's because Jenelle's fellow former MTV personality Farrah Abraham just made her stand-up comedy debut there!

As for when Jenelle's divorce is actually expected to be finalized ... there's a bit of a wait on that -- a North Carolina court dismissed their divorce case this January.

However, the exes are still deeply embroiled in a battle over custody and child support for their 8-year-old daughter, Ensley.