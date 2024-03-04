'Teen Mom' Jenelle Evans Files for Separation From Husband David Eason

Jenelle Evans has filed to separate from her husband David Eason ... TMZ has confirmed.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us the former 'Teen Mom' star recently submitted court docs in North Carolina signaling her intent to formally separate -- although, it doesn't like divorce is on the table just yet ... but, from the sounds of it, that's the next natural step here.

The court filing, as reported by The Sun, makes several allegation against David in terms of reasoning for wanting to split -- including reported claims of erratic behavior, substance abuse and refusal to work ... among other problems Jenelle cites, including other disturbing things.

The Sun notes Jenelle points out DE taking out their pet dog in 2019 ... and more recently, she says he's currently facing criminal charges for allegedly abusing her teenage son, Jace.

We broke the story ... Jenelle and David were suspected of child neglect after her 14-year-old son Jace ran away multiple times last summer. After the third time he'd done so, Jace apparently told cops David assaulted him.

Our sources told us Jace had visible markings on his arms and neck when he was picked up, leading local police to investigate and eventually arrest David. Eason's currently facing two charges -- misdemeanor child abuse and felony assault by strangulation.

Just last week ... Jenelle was detailing a recent attempted break-in at her home there in NC -- but David's name was noticeably absent from her description of the horrifying incident.

Now, we know why ... The Sun reports that Jenelle is citing their separation date as Feb. 16 -- and this document was apparently filed sometime toward the end of last month, Feb. 23.

Jenelle reportedly goes on to make more allegations against David -- including the claim that he hasn't checked in on her since they officially separated ... and that he's living on their boat. She cites the fact they have kids together ... and that he's allegedly gone off the radar.

While these aren't divorce docs, per se, Jenelle is apparently already asking for primary physical custody of their daughter, as well as child support. David and Jenelle share 7-year-old Ensley. She also reportedly signals she wants control of the family home, and a majority of their marital assets for herself. In other words, it's shaping up to a messy uncoupling.