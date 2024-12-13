Pete Davidson Done Being Seen as a 'Loser Who Just Dates People'

Pete Davidson is over being best known for his high-profile relationships ... revealing he hopes to be seen for his work moving forward.

The comedian made the plea in a new interview with W Magazine, where he reflected on his hardships over the years ... including his various well-documented breakups.

As he put it ... he "got hit on the face with the Hollywood shovel," but assured fans that he was in a better place mentally after taking somewhat of a step back from the limelight.

Per Pete, these days, he'd like to be known for "doing good work" ... instead of his love life.

He added ... "I want to be out there only when it’s [a] movie, stand-up, charity, or business ventures. That’s when I want to be seen. I don’t want to be this f***ing loser who just dates people. That’s not who I am."

The "Saturday Night Live" alum -- who has notably dated the likes of Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Kate Beckinsale, Cazzie David and Madelyn Cline, among others -- also voiced concern about saying "yes" to too many things early on in his career.

He continued ... "I made the mistake of doing literally everything. Now I’m older and wiser, and I’m realizing that less is more. Like Christian Bale. He does one movie every two, three years, but you go f---ing see it."

Pete said he believes the secret to success is letting people "miss you."

This update comes weeks after Maria Georgas, a former "Bachelor" contestant and friend of the Davidson family, spoke out in defense of the comedian ... after it was falsely alleged that he checked back in to rehab after they had supposedly broken up.

As TMZ previously reported, Maria slammed the report, clarifying she and Pete "never dated" and told fans that the funny man was "not in rehab and [had] been sober for months."

Pete never directly addressed the drama ... instead, he chose to ignore it all and take his mother to a Brooklyn Nets game.