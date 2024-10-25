Pete Davidson Seen at Clippers Game With Less Ink, Months After Treatment

Pete Davidson just made his first public appearance in months -- spotted for the first time since seeking mental health treatment back in July, and he's sporting a big change to his look.

The comedian and 'SNL' alum hit up the L.A. Clippers' opening game at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, Wednesday night, hanging with his buddy MGK -- and it looks like most of his sleeve tattoos are gone!

As we know, Pete's famous for his love of tattoos and is heavily inked ... but it looks like he’s turning over a new leaf and trying to ditch some of that ink -- particularly on his arms, where only faded remnants seem to remain.

Pete sported a red FDNY T-shirt, which looks like a heartfelt tribute to his late father, Scott Matthew Davidson, an NYC firefighter who tragically died in the 9/11 attacks when Pete was just 7.

Overall, Pete seemed to be in a good mood -- especially after a tough few months when he checked himself into a mental health facility over the summer.