Pete Davidson Seeking Mental Health Treatment Again at Wellness Facility
Pete Davidson is checking into a mental health facility -- his latest attempt to get himself right ... TMZ has confirmed.
Sources with direct knowledge tell us the comedian and 'SNL' alum has entered a wellness facility in order to focus on his mental health -- although, the details on where exactly he's getting treated and for how long are scarce at the moment.
The news -- first reported by People -- comes as Pete's upcoming comedy gigs were being canceled left and right ... he had 8 scheduled shows scattered across the country over the next 3 months that have since been nixed.
Fact is, Pete's been working himself to the bone this year ... in the form of more than 200 stand-up gigs, a handful of movie projects and his Netflix comedy special, "Turbo Fonzarelli" ... and he also did a ton of community service and other court-ordered tasks to close the book on his reckless driving case.
Of course ... this is the second straight summer Pete's gone to rehab for mental health struggles -- something we're told is a priority for PD, so it sounds like he knows himself best and when to head down this road for his own well-being.
As we reported, Pete made a similar decision back in June '23 ... as we've been told in the past he suffers from a personality disorder and PTSD -- and periodically checks himself in to work on these issues and better himself. This appears to be along those same lines.
Pete's opened up about his battle with mental health before ... he's real candid about this.