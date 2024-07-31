Pete Davidson Seeking Mental Health Treatment Again at Wellness Facility

Pete Davidson is checking into a mental health facility -- his latest attempt to get himself right ... TMZ has confirmed.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us the comedian and 'SNL' alum has entered a wellness facility in order to focus on his mental health -- although, the details on where exactly he's getting treated and for how long are scarce at the moment.

The news -- first reported by People -- comes as Pete's upcoming comedy gigs were being canceled left and right ... he had 8 scheduled shows scattered across the country over the next 3 months that have since been nixed.

Fact is, Pete's been working himself to the bone this year ... in the form of more than 200 stand-up gigs, a handful of movie projects and his Netflix comedy special, "Turbo Fonzarelli" ... and he also did a ton of community service and other court-ordered tasks to close the book on his reckless driving case.

Of course ... this is the second straight summer Pete's gone to rehab for mental health struggles -- something we're told is a priority for PD, so it sounds like he knows himself best and when to head down this road for his own well-being.

As we reported, Pete made a similar decision back in June '23 ... as we've been told in the past he suffers from a personality disorder and PTSD -- and periodically checks himself in to work on these issues and better himself. This appears to be along those same lines.