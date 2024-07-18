Pete Davidson's Reckless Driving Case Dismissed, Completes Diversion Program

Pete Davidson's putting his reckless driving case in his rearview ... 'cause a California judge just dismissed the case after Pete completed a pretrial program.

The comedian completed 50 hours of community service, a safe driving course and attended a Mother's Against Drunk Driving victim impact program. Those were the court-required terms of a diversion program put in place after he was charged in the March 2023 incident ... according to Rolling Stone.

PD apparently finished the program quickly too ... wrapping it all up approximately 6 months before the judge's deadline.

TMZ broke the story ... the L.A. County District Attorney charged Pete with one reckless driving misdemeanor about 3 months after the March 2023 crash.

As we previously reported, Pete was behind the wheel of his Mercedes with then-girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders in the car ... driving fast through a residential neighborhood and skidding into a house on a Beverly Hills street.

While a 16-year-old was inside the house -- and received quite a fright -- at the time, no one was injured, and cops later determined no drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.

The homeowner told us last year he had no intention to sue Pete.