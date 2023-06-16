Pete Davidson Charged with Reckless Driving for Crashing into Beverly Hills House

Pete Davidson has officially been charged with reckless driving after smashing his car into a Beverly Hills home earlier this year.

The 'SNL' alum was charged with one count of reckless driving Friday by the L.A. County District Attorney's Office, about 3 months after the crash.

TMZ broke the story, law enforcement sources told us Pete and his gf Chase Sui Wonders were involved in the crash March 4 around 11 PM. Pete was behind the wheel of a Mercedes, and allegedly driving fast through a residential street when he lost control and smacked into the home.

It's unclear how Pete lost control, but sources familiar said he hopped the curb and took out a fire hydrant before hitting the side of the house ... thankfully, no one was hurt.

At the time, cops didn't believe drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash. Pete was not arrested, either.

We spoke to the homeowner of the property Pete hit who told us his 16-year-old daughter was "a bit" traumatized after the close call. He did mention he's got no beef with Pete, though -- and had no intention to slap a lawsuit on the comedian.

A spokesperson for the DA's office tells us, "Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision. We know that reckless driving can have devastating consequences. In 2022, traffic fatalities in Los Angeles have reached the highest levels seen in 20 years. This is an alarming trend that we cannot ignore. As a result, it's crucial that we take all allegations of reckless driving seriously and hold those responsible accountable."

As for possible punishment -- reckless can carry a sentence of up to 90 days in jail, a $1,000 fine and a knock on your driver's license.