Pete Davidson Facing Possible Criminal Charges for Crashing Car into House

Pete Davidson's late-night car crash didn't result in serious injury, but that doesn't mean the comedian is gonna get off scot-free ... because we've learned he's now facing possible criminal charges as a result of the incident.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the Beverly Hills Police Department recently wrapped its investigation, and sent the case over to the L.A. County District Attorney's Office to determine whether Pete will be charged for the crash.

As we first reported, drugs and alcohol were ruled out as factors in the mishap, but we know Pete was traveling at a high rate of speed when he crashed ... so you gotta imagine at the very least, a reckless driving charge is on the table.

Play video content Onscene TV

TMZ broke the story ... Pete was driving with his girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders, through Bev Hills last month when he lost control of his Mercedes, drove through someone's yard and crashed into the side of their house. No one was injured.

Pete was not cited at the time for the crash, but that didn't mean he was in the clear.