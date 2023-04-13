Pete Davidson Clarifies Penis Size, Drops Rapper-Packed 'Bupkis' Trailer

Pete Davidson officially premiered his "Bupkis" series trailer on "The Breakfast Club," but it kinda got overshadowed by Pete's dong, and its effect on his dating resume.

Charlamagne Tha God sat down with Pete Thursday, and grilled him about his alleged super-sized penis, which is at least related to "Bupkis" ... it's a thing on the show.

Pete's been linked to Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale and most recently, Chase Sui Wonders ... but the 29-year-old star swears there's nothing special about his penis. Like a tailored suit, he says it's just the right fit. 😉

Which is where "Bupkis" comes in.

Fact is Pete's life hardly needs dramatization ... as we reported last week, he's currently dealing with a stalker so mentally ill, they were deemed unfit to stand trial ... and he and Chase were involved in a March car accident that landed them in a Bev Hills yard!!!