Pete Davidson's Alleged Stalker Found Unfit To Stand Trial, Sent To Psych Facility

Pete Davidson's alleged stalker has been deemed unfit to stand trial after cops say the woman trespassed on Pete's property and claimed to be his wife ... TMZ has learned.

The Staten Island District Attorney tells TMZ, "Ms. [Michelle] Mootreddy is unfit to stand trial. She has been placed in the custody of a psychiatric facility where she will receive treatment and regular evaluations to determine whether or not she is able to return and participate in her defense."

TMZ broke the story ... Mootreddy allegedly snuck into Pete's Staten Island home through an open side door a couple years ago. According to law enforcement sources, Pete wasn't home at the time, but a relative was -- and promptly called the cops.

Mootreddy was charged with burglary in the second and third degree -- both felonies -- as well as 2 misdemeanor counts of stalking, and 2 misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass and harassment ... but now it looks like she won't stand trial until she receives treatment and is ready to participate in her defense.