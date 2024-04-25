Gisele Bündchen Body Cam Video Shows Her Crying Over Paparazzi Chasing Her

Play video content

Gisele Bündchen was left in tears after being hounded by the paparazzi ... something that was captured on police body cam video during a traffic stop this week.

Remember, the supermodel was filmed this week getting emotional after getting pulled over in Surfside, Florida. Originally, it was believed that Gisele was teary-eyed over being issued a ticket by police ... but it seems the cause of her emotion was far more serious.

Watch ... body cam footage from the officer shows Gisele thoroughly rattled, expressing concern over being followed by aggressive photogs. She tells the cop -- who only issued her a warning -- she was driving erratically because she was trying to stay away from a pap.

She adds ... "He's, like, stalking me ... There's more. Look at that guy."

The officer advises Gisele to file a police report, informing her there's little he can do in the moment. The feedback wasn't reassuring to her though ... she burst into tears.

She says ... "I'm so tired. Everywhere I go I have these f***ing guys after me. Nothing protects me. I can't do nothing. I just want to live my life."

The cop tells Gisele he's unable to stop them from taking pictures ... she hits back, saying their constant attention shouldn't be allowed.