Gisele Bündchen Tears Up Talking About Tom Brady Divorce, Won't Talk Joaquim

Gisele Bündchen got emotional talking about her ex-husband, Tom Brady, and their high-profile divorce ... and in the same breath, she refused to discuss her new romance.

The supermodel spoke with 'GMA' anchor Robin Roberts in a new special that aired this week -- and she asked the one question everyone's been wanting to know ... how has she been since ending things with TB12, and what's her dating life like now?

Gisele was willing to address the former, but not the latter ... and while she responded to the Tom question -- she actually teared up, having to turn away from the camera for a bit.

She says she's in the middle of a transition that had to take place -- something she notes she never wished for in her marriage with Tom ... but which unfortunately became their reality.

Despite the sad ending, Gisele says she wouldn't change anything ... noting she's grateful for her 2 kids she shares with her ex, calling them the ultimate blessing in her life.

Gisele goes on to say she's in a new season right now, and is embracing it head-on.

In terms of talking about her new boyfriend, Joaquim Valente ... that was apparently off-limits during this interview. Gisele is never heard even saying his name -- it's just Robin noting that Gisele wanted to keep her personal life private ... even though it's clear what's up.

Joaquim continues to be seen at Gisele's pad in Florida -- in fact, they were seen leaving her crib on Wednesday ... and even Tommy was spotted out and about the same day.

Tom's moved on himself, obviously ... he's been dating Irina Shayk on and off for the past year -- and while we know he's questioned the timeline of Gisele and Joaquim getting together ... it also seems like he's over it and turning the page.