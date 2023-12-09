Tom Brady Picks Up Irina Shayk in His Car Ahead of Miami Art Basel Party

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk sure seem to be back on after hitting up a party together in Miami -- 'cause the dude literally picked her up right beforehand, and got caught in the act.

The retired QB was back to doing G.O.A.T. things again Friday night in Magic City -- where Art Basel is going down this weekend ... and where a crap ton of celebs are out and about ... including TB12 and Irina, it seems, who were rolling together in Tom's sweet ride.

Check out the pics ... Tom pulled up to wherever IS was staying to pick her up curbside -- and as soon as they noticed a photog, they got skittish and flew outta there ASAP.

Fortunately, these photos were snapped before their getaway -- which shows Irina hopping into Tom's passenger seat, and Tom shying away from the flashes. Later this same evening, Tom was seen at a star-studded shindig in town ... no sign of Irina near him though.

Their presence alone at Wayne and Cynthia Boich's private mansion party Friday would've been enough to get the rumor mill going again -- but these shots seal the deal ... they're dating again. Or at the very least, they're banging ... which is all anyone cares about, really.

Interestingly enough, Tom and Irina's car ride here echoes the first time we saw them together earlier this summer -- where they were also caught cruisin' in his whip and getting cozy. This is a very similar scene ... looks like the dude is old school with his dates.

Although we'd heard that their relationship/fling had fizzled out by the end of summer, there were signs Irina was still seeing Tom ... she popped into his condo building in NYC last month, and did so very conspicuously -- through the main front entrance.

Of course, she's also been hanging out a lot with her ex/baby daddy Bradley Cooper these days -- but it's pretty evident at this point that they're just great co-parents/pals (see Gigi).

We just saw Irina mingling with Brad in the Big Apple, where she was among the first customers to hit up his just-launched food truck ... and he looked damn happy to see her.

Like we said ... her and BC are two peas in a pod, but seemingly just platonically now.

Anyway, good to see Tom getting his groove back post-retirement. Considering his ex-wife is constantly jet-setting with her jiu-jitsu instructor all the time -- alongside their own kids, no less -- he deserves to have a little fun too. And Irina seems to be just the ticket for him.

Can't blame him for coming back for round 2 with her ... she is smokin' hot, after all.