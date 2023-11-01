Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Match For Halloween

BRADLEY COOPER & IRINA SHAYK WEAR MATCHING Costumes ... Take Daughter Trick-or-Treating

11/1/2023 7:27 AM PT
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk
Bradley Cooper and his ex-fiancée Irina Shayk can't show a more united front than this -- rocking his and hers costumes for their Halloween night candy run ... with their daughter Lea, of course.

Despite ending their romance 4 years earlier, the actor and supermodel have always come together to co-parent, and they took that up a notch Tuesday night in Manhattan as they both dressed as Rocket Raccoon ... Bradley's "Guardians of the Galaxy" character!

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk
However, little Lea branched out on her own from mom and dad ... making the swift decision to transform into pop star Taylor Swift from her "22" era.

Just like T-Swift did in the video for her 2012 hit, the young Swiftie wore a black fedora, red lipstick, and a white tee with the lyrics, "Who's Taylor Swift anyway? Ew".

The family made their way through their upscale NYC neighborhood while each parent held Lea's hand as she collected goodies.

As we revealed last month, Irina is no longer dating Tom Brady ... with their brief relationship "fizzling out." The writing had been on the wall for a while as the attractive duo had been in separate cities for a while.

On the other hand, things still seem to be going well for Bradley and model Gigi Hadid ... with the pair being seen together on numerous low-key outings in the last month.

So, a romantic reconciliation doesn't seem to be in the cards for Bradley and Irina right now ... but still nice to see them happily together as a family.

