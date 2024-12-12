Cardi B Asks Court to Dismiss Tasha K's Bankruptcy, She's Got Offshore Cash

Cardi B wants the millions Tasha K owes her, and she's not buying the blogger's claim she's flat broke -- and now she's offering a judge evidence Tasha's stashing money to avoid paying up.

Cardi's attorneys filed docs in Florida Bankruptcy court, calling out Tasha over the $3.4 million she still owes the rapper for losing the defamation case in 2022. Tasha declared bankruptcy, saying she didn't have assets to cover that judgment -- but Cardi's telling the court that's simply BS.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, Cardi's alleging Tasha fraudulently transferred assets and income out of her name, and into her husband's name and/or his business.

Cardi also says she's discovered multiple offshore trust accounts Tasha holds in places like the Cook Islands, Nevis and Georgia ... the country, not the state.

Although she's crying poverty to the court, Tasha's still living a "life in luxury," according to Cardi. For example, she claims Tasha and her hubby just upgraded to a deluxe apartment ... a $7,000/month rental!

What's also pissing off Cardi is the fact Tasha's flaunting her wealth on social media. In the docs, she says Tasha's rocking what appears to be high-end clothing, handbags and jewelry in multiple posts.

As we reported, Cardi filed and won a defamation lawsuit against Tasha over salacious lies she'd repeatedly spewed on her show -- such as calling Cardi a drug-abusing prostitute with STIs.