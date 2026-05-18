Paris Jackson Asking For Extra $463K in Battle With Late Dad’s Estate

Paris Jackson scored a massive win against the executors running her late father’s estate ... but she isn’t done with them yet ... and is now demanding they cough up another six-figure sum in interest ... TMZ has learned.

Last week, a Los Angeles judge sided with Paris when he ruled that $625K in bonuses paid to outside law firms that worked on the estate would have to be returned to the estate.

John Branca and John McClain, the two executors in charge of Michael Jackson’s estate since his death in 2009, argued the bonuses paid to the third-party law firms were normal for the music industry ... especially since the year the bonuses were paid, the estate locked down several big deals.

According to new court docs, obtained by TMZ, Paris said she now wants more than the $625K returned. Michael’s daughter said the executors should be on the hook for $463,752 in interest that accrued on the amounts owed back to the estate.

A rep for the estate tells TMZ, “The Executors are aware of the filing and are confident it will be rejected in due course. The Executors' focus at this time, however, is on continuing to celebrate Michael Jackson and grow the Estate’s business in light of the record-breaking success of the motion picture ‘Michael.’"

As TMZ first reported, the judge presiding over the case praised the executors for delivering value to the estate at the recent hearing, despite ruling in Paris’ favor in regard to the bonuses.

At the time, the executors’ rep told TMZ, "We are gratified that the Court itself recognized and praised the work of the Executors and its outside counsel in today's decision."

The rep added, “While the Court has previously approved several other bonuses to outside counsel over the years for their extraordinary services, and this was the first time they were the subject of objections, the Executors have always understood that legal fees are subject to court approval and have always required outside counsel to agree to return any funds to the estate if the payments were not approved.”