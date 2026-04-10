Paris Jackson Skips 'Michael' Premiere With Family After Slamming Film

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Paris Jackson clearly had better things to do than attend the "Michael" world premiere on Friday ... like smoking a cigarette on the streets of L.A.

While most of Michael Jackson's famous family was celebrating the screening at the Uber Eats Music Hall in Berlin, Germany -- including sons Prince and Bigi -- his daughter notably skipped.

Instead of joining Jackie Jackson, Jermaine Jackson and Jaafar Jackson on the red carpet, Paris was snapped on the streets of West Hollywood, chatting and sharing a cig with a friend.

It's not much of a surprise that MJ's daughter bailed on the biopic's premiere ... she's been pretty public about the fact that she has some issues with the film.

A few months back, she called out Colman Domingo for saying she had helped on the film ... noting there were things she thought were dishonest and "didn't sit right" when she read the script. Turns out they had a miscommunication and have since cleared the air.

And while she and the acclaimed actor are cool now ... Paris is still beefing with the executors of her dad's estate, John Branca and John McClain.

She recently blamed Branca for the biopic's "botched production" ... saying his inexperience reportedly cost over $10 mil in reshoots.

The estate fired back, saying the executors have been "wildly successful" with previous MJ productions -- including the Cirque du Soleil shows, concert documentary, and Broadway show.