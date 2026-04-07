Paris Jackson Goes to Salon Amid Legal Drama With Michael's Estate

Paris Jackson's not letting the drama with her dad Michael's estate get her down ... visiting a Beverly Hills salon for some much-needed self-care.

Michael Jackson's middle child stepped out for a relaxing afternoon on Monday ... rocking a plaid shirt over a crop top and a pair of booty shorts.

She added cowboy boots to the ensemble ... and christened herself a "Cowboy" with an orange hat that featured the word prominently in white script.

While she looked very chill as she headed to her car, her relationship with MJ's estate is anything but chill ... remember, she recently made waves when she blasted the new biopic "Michael," which is set to hit theaters later this month.

Paris filed legal documents accusing estate executors -- John Branca and John McClain -- of totally botching the production of the movie ... and allegedly making excessive legal payments to third-party law firms. The estate fought back by insisting the payments were standard for the industry... while also making clear they've made the estate billions.

Paris' brother Blanket "Bigi" Jackson tried to work out a deal between Paris and the estate to no avail, according to the estate.