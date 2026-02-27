Paris Jackson Reconnects With Mom Debbie Rowe, Riding Horses at Ranch

Paris Jackson and her mom, Debbie Rowe, have grown very close in recent months ... with sources telling us the the mother-daughter similarities are crystal clear!

Here's the deal ... the singer and model shared several pics of her mom to social media Thursday -- with Debbie beaming in the selfies, while Paris flashed a small, close-lipped smile.

In a clip, Paris rides around on a horse in a corral ... and the video is captioned "Just a chip off the ol’ block." Debbie is an avid horse enthusiast.

Sources tell us this isn't a one-off visit ... Debbie and Paris have been connecting a lot in recent months -- with PJ regularly visiting DR at her ranch and riding horses.

Our sources say it's eye-opening to see them interact ... because the two are so much alike.

Remember ... Debbie was married to Michael Jackson from 1996 to 2000, and Paris was born in 1998, a year after her brother Prince Jackson.

After their divorce, Paris was primarily raised by her father until his death in 2009 ... shortly after which Debbie reentered Paris' life.

Paris later dove into her relationship with her mom during a 2017 Rolling Stone interview in which she said, "When I was really, really young, my mom didn’t exist. By the time my mom came into my life, it wasn’t a ‘mommy’ thing. It’s more of an adult relationship.”

Debbie was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016 ... and Paris was there for her mom during treatments. While Paris was in the throes of her drug addiction, Debbie was there for her.