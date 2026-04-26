Alleged WHCD Gunman Cole Allen's LinkedIn Gives Glance Into His Background

Cole Allen, the California teacher and video game designer who authorities allege fired gunshots at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, was pretty active on LinkedIn ... and his page gives some insight into his background.

Allen's bio describes him as a "Mechanical engineer and computer scientist by degree, independent game developer by experience, teacher by birth."

He graduated from Caltech in 2017 with a degree in mechanical engineering ... and when he was in college, he was a member of Caltech's Christian fellowship and the Nerf club.

Allen earned a master's degree in computer science from Cal State University - Dominguez Hills within the past year ... and he posted a photo of himself on LinkedIn from his graduation. He's in a cap and gown, and he captioned the photo, "*Pretty* sure my Master's in CS is done!"

He says he's been a part-time teacher at C2 Education ... the company provides college test prep, plus academic advising and tutoring. Allen was the teacher of the month in December 2024 at C2 Education.

His LinkedIn says he designed and built a video game, "Bohrdom" ... the game was released on Steam, an online gaming platform, and the website describes the game as a “skill-based, non-violent asymmetrical fighting game loosely derived from a chemistry model that is itself loosely based on reality. Alternatively, think of it as a hybrid of a bullet hell and a racing game, with the inclusion of self-propelled pinballs.”

Allen was featured in an ABC7 news segment in Los Angeles back in 2017, while he was a student at Caltech ... showing off a prototype of an emergency brake for wheelchairs he developed.

He lived in Torrance, CA ... and reportedly traveled by train from California to Chicago and then to Washington D.C., where he allegedly shot up Saturday's event before being apprehended by the Secret Service.