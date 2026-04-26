White House Correspondents’ Dinner Suspect Not Cooperating with Authorities, Acting AG Says

Play video content Video: White House Correspondents’ Dinner Suspect Is Refusing to Cooperate with Authorities, Acting AG States CNN

New details are emerging about the suspect accused of attempting to breach security at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and open fire -- and officials say he’s not making things easy.

Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche revealed in an interview with CNN that the suspect -- identified as California resident Cole Allen -- traveled across the country before arriving in the nation’s capital ... allegedly going from Los Angeles to Chicago, then continuing on to D.C., apparently all via train.

Play video content Video: Chaos Erupts Outside As Shots Ring Out At White House Correspondents' Dinner

Blanche says he then checked into the Washington Hilton Hotel, where the event took place, a couple of days before the incident on the 24th ... and then attempted to breach the event’s security perimeter the following night.

As for what’s happening now behind the scenes … it sounds like investigators aren’t getting much directly from the suspect himself.

Play video content Video: President Trump Posts Security Footage Showing Shooter Charging Lobby Of Hotel Truth Social / @realDonaldTrump

Blanche says authorities have begun speaking with people who know him, but made it clear the suspect isn’t currently cooperating. “We are not viewing him as cooperating necessarily right now,” Blanche said, adding, “We’ll see what happens going forward.”

Play video content Video: President Trump Evacuated From White House Correspondents Dinner As Shots Ring Out C-SPAN

Despite the lack of cooperation, prosecutors are moving quickly as Allen is expected to be charged in federal court as early as tomorrow morning with two counts -- Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. Attorney for D.C., said the suspect is currently facing two charges: using a firearm during a crime of violence and assault on a federal officer using a dangerous weapon.

According to CNN, a law enforcement official says the suspected gunman legally purchased both firearms -- one in 2023 and another in 2025.

The official added that the suspect had not previously been on law enforcement’s radar, and as part of standard security procedures, authorities had run the names of individuals staying at the hotel through government databases.