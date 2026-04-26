White House Correspondents' Dinner Shooting Suspect Seen in Ambulance

The suspect tied to the shocking security breach and shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner was spotted being taken away in an ambulance, moments after being placed into custody.

The chaotic scene unfolded in Washington, D.C., when an armed individual -- identified as California resident Cole Allen -- made it past security and triggered a massive response inside the esteemed event.

New images show Allen inside an ambulance parked outside the Washington Hilton hotel shortly after the incident Saturday night.

It’s still unclear why Allen required medical attention ... however, footage from the scene and images shared online by President Donald Trump appear to show law enforcement drawing their weapons and eventually taking Allen to the ground while he is seen placed in handcuffs.

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