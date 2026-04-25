President Trump Addresses White House Correspondents' Dinner Shooting, Live Stream

Play video content Video: President Trump Gives Comments After White House Correspondents' Dinner Shooting Fox 5 DC

President Trump has addressed the media to discuss details about the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner Saturday evening.

He said the suspect was a "very sick" person armed with multiple weapons and taken down by "brave" Secret Service members. He also confirmed one officer was shot from a "very close" distance with a "very powerful" gun, but was saved by his bullet proof vest.

Trump shared a video of the shooting as well as a photo of the assailant being apprehended by police on Truth Social, which can be seen below.

47 noted this is not the first time Republicans were attacked by a would-be assassin who was out for blood in the last few years ... and asked all Americans to resolve their differences peacefully. He noted there was a "tremendous amount of love and coming together" at the White House Correspondent's Dinner.

He also said the planned White House State Ballroom is needed because it can be highly secured against such threats.

Trump took questions near the end of his livestream from the White House and said he at first thought the shots he heard were a train, but conceded that his wife Melania Trump new what had happened immediately.

Play video content Video: President Trump Posts Security Footage Showing Shooter Charging Lobby Of Hotel Truth Social / @realDonaldTrump

He answered a question about why people hope to take his life -- and he said while he doesn't want to say he feels "honored" by having his life threatened ... he knows people don't go after those who sit around and do nothing. He added that America is a strong country that is no longer the "laughing stock" of the world.

Trump told press he believes the suspect was acting alone, and said we will have more questions answered tomorrow. Trump invited Acting United States Attorney General Todd Blanche to speak, and he confirmed charges will be filed and justice will be served. He also said search warrants were being obtained as he spoke.

We told you all about the shocking incident as it unfolded -- the president was shoved to the ground by Secret Service agents after at least 6 shots were fired in a lobby near the hotel ballroom of the Washington Hilton, where the event was being held.

President Trump was rushed out of the hotel and taken back to the White House, where he announced the gunman was in custody and that he was safe. He also said Melania, J.D. Vance and his Cabinet were in "perfect condition."

Play video content Video: Chaos Erupts Outside As Shots Ring Out At White House Correspondents' Dinner

Per CNN, the gunman has been identified as a 30-year-old male from Los Angeles.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating, including tbe FBI, the U.S. Secret Service and the Metropolitan Police Department.