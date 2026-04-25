Shooter Fires Shots in Lobby at White House Correspondents' Dinner

Play video content Video: President Trump Evacuated From White House Correspondents Dinner As Shots Ring Out C-SPAN

Multiple shots were fired in the lobby of the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

No one in the ballroom was hurt. Glass shattered -- presumably windows -- during the shooting.

The room was filled with members of the administration .... President Trump, the First Lady, Vice President J.D. Vance, the Secretary of State, Secretary of Defense, Secretary of the Treasury, Secretary of Homeland Security, among many others. Basically the Trump Administration was front and center.

Members of the media and other hid under dinner tables as everyone scrambled to learn what had happened.

The event was proceeding as normal ... with the White House Coreespondents' Association president -- CBS News' Weijia Jiang -- giving a welcome speech before inviting everyone to sit for dinner.