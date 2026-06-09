Rep. Rashida Tlaib Calls Out Congress Colleagues for Profiting Off Iran Strikes

Play video content Video: Rashida Tlaib Calls Out Lawmakers Over Profits Linked to Iran Strikes TMZ.com

Rep. Rashida Tlaib says the government can find money "out of nowhere" to fund wars, and it's even lining some Congress members' pockets -- something she desperately wants to change.

Charlie caught up with the Congresswoman from Michigan Tuesday to talk about the latest retaliatory strikes on Iran ... attacks made without Congressional approval, which didn't exactly shock her, at this point.

Rep. Tlaib told us she can't get her colleagues to care or "move with the same sense of urgency" when it comes to other issues impacting Americans day-to-day.

But she tells us ... "I think it's because many of my colleagues in there, both Republicans, Democrats, actually own stock in war manufacturing."

Tlaib continued to call them out, claiming they make money "every time a bomb is dropped."

She added the profiting isn't just from military manufacturing stocks ... she claims her colleagues also own stock in health care and the fossil fuel industry.

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Rashida's not just complaining, though ... watch the clip, she explains how she's trying to block Congress members from cashing in on war.