Clavicular Slammed to Ground During Alleged Citizen's Arrest in Miami, on Video

A night out turned into a headache for Clavicular when he was slammed to the ground by men claiming they were making a "citizen's arrest" in Miami Friday night.

The wild altercation was caught on video -- two men grabbed Clav -- real name Braden Peters -- and wrestled him to the asphalt in a parking lot outside of Miami's City Hall. The two men appear to be bodyguards from the club Clav and his pal Drago had just exited ... who tracked the two down in their vehicle after Clav got into altercations with folks inside the nightlife spot.

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Meanwhile, Clavicular can barely move as he's pinned on his back, even getting choked at one point. You can hear him say on the stream he was having trouble breathing. His close pal spars with the other person trying to make the "citizen's arrest" ... at one point making fun of his balding head.

Eventually Miami police show up, and Clavicular and the men who got physical with him are telling opposing stories ... though you can't quite make out what they were saying. It doesn't appear anyone was arrested ... Clavicular does not come up as an inmate in the Miami-Dade jail ... and he took to X to respond to the debacle Saturday morning.

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He quoted the video Drago shared making fun of the ordeal, writing ... "Drago is my right hand man, absolute legend. W Drago."

As you know, this isn't the first time Clavicular has been involved in a physical altercation. In March, he was arrested and hit with a misdemeanor battery charge after cops said he instigated a fight between a 19-year-old woman and his 24-year-old then-girlfriend, Violet. However, sources close to the looksmaxer said that was not the case.

And now, it seems like he's laughing off this recent physical spectacle.