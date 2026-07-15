Clavicular Claps Back at AOC Over Looksmaxxing Concerns
Clavicular to AOC There's More to Looksmaxxing Than You Think!!!
Clavicular's firing back at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ... saying she's got the wrong idea about what "looksmaxxing" is really about.
The viral streamer took to X after AOC's comments to TMZ DC Tuesday on Capitol Hill, where she questioned the message the craze sends to young men.
Clavicular took issue with the criticism, arguing "looksmaxxing" has been misunderstood from the start ... saying it's about becoming as well-rounded as possible, not just improving your physical appearance.
Clav's response appears to be aimed squarely at AOC's concern that young men could end up chasing impossible physical standards instead of building confidence from within.
As we reported, AOC told us she worries "looksmaxxing" risks putting young guys under the same kind of body-image pressure women have dealt with for years. She wasn't knocking anyone for wanting to improve their appearance ... but said she'd rather see the conversation center on self-worth than looks alone.
Clavicular clearly sees it differently ... maintaining the movement has always been about self-improvement in every category, not simply physical appearance.
Safe to say ... they're not giving each other a glow-up.