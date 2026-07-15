Mother Accused of Killing Twin Toddlers And Blaming Vaccines Has Surprising Supporter

An Idaho woman charged with killing her 18-month-old twins and then blaming their deaths on vaccinations had a medical professional in her corner for a bond hearing ... but it didn't end up working.

Here's the deal ... Andrea Shaw faces two counts of first-degree murder after she allegedly suffocated her kids in May 2025 and then claimed they died due to adverse reactions to routine vaccinations.

According to reports, Shaw's bond was initially set at $2 million ... and her lawyer argued for a drastic reduction to $100K on Wednesday -- but the judge ended up revoking her bond entirely.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ ... a registered nurse by the name of Angela Wulbrecht says she became interested in the case after she initially heard about the deaths -- and she offered her support and services to the Shaw family.

Wulbrecht claims she got to know Shaw well ... and says Shaw never showed anything other than grief over her dead children. Wulbrecht says Shaw became pregnant again after the deaths ... and the RN insists all Shaw cared about was the health of the unborn baby and was terrified of routine tests. Shaw gave birth a few days before her July 7 arrest.

Despite her lawyer's arguments and Wulbrecht's support ... the judge revoked her bond altogether, reportedly saying Shaw is a danger to her newborn child.