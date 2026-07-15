'Married to Medicine's Lia Jones Claims Ex Colin Dias Solicited Neighbor to Kill Her

MY EX IS TRYING TO HAVE ME KILLED!!!

"Married to Medicine: Los Angeles" star Lia Jones claims her ex-husband Colin Dias tried to hire a neighbor to murder her ... and now she's begging for court-ordered protection.

Lia beelined it to court Monday and filed a domestic violence restraining order against Colin, claiming a neighbor told her Colin asked them "what would it cost to get rid of [her]."

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, the reality TV star claims the neighbor told her Colin said he could get a "clean gun" to have her whacked. Lia claims Colin is "actively looking and recruiting to have it done."

Lia claims there is a history of domestic violence with Colin and says a restraining order was granted 5 years back after Colin allegedly hit her with a belt and dragged her by her hair.

She further alleges Colin has a deep hatred for her that "has shifted to control and obsession" and says she believes he has the "means and desire" to commission a murder.

The court denied her request and stated a formal hearing was required to deal with the hearsay assertions in her petition. A hearing was set for August 5.

Lia shares a minor son and daughter with Colin ... she also asked the court to allow her to immediately sell a home she claims Colin forced her to sign over to him in exchange for access to their children. She says the sale of the home will satisfy some defaults on the property and avoid foreclosure.

The court denied the request to immediately sell the property but set a hearing for the matter.

We've told you all about their nasty divorce -- in March, Lia asked for a 50/50 legal and physical custody arrangement with her ex-husband and said he could cover them financially, but did not support them emotionally as they needed.

Their divorce was settled back in 2023, which saw Colin obtain sole legal and physical custody of their kiddos while Lia got monitored visits.

Remember -- Colin got a restraining order against Lia years ago after she allegedly threatened to kill him and then physically attacked him a few days later.

Lia said in the custody request earlier this year she has completed a 52-week domestic violence course, attended parenting and anger management classes, and therapy.