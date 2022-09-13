'Married to Medicine' Lia Dias Arrested for Restraining Order Violation

"Married to Medicine" star Lia Dias has a restraining order against her for allegedly threatening to kill her husband, and she got arrested after allegedly getting too close to him.

LAPD tells us Lia was arrested back in August for violating the terms of the stay away order ... and she ended up getting booked on 2 misdemeanor counts and spent a couple nights behind bars.

Our law enforcement sources tell us Lia was busted for allegedly violating the restraining order by coming within 100 yards of him and 100 yards of his Beverly Hills home.

Lia tells us she only went to the home to retrieve her mail, claiming the home had been vacant for several months. When she arrived, Lia says she saw U-Haul trucks on the property, loading up some her personal belongings.

She says her estranged husband called the cops, allegedly telling them she had a gun. She says she eventually got her belongings -- including her dead mom's jewelry -- back.

According to legal docs obtained by TMZ ... Lia's estranged husband, Colin Dias, has been getting court-ordered protection from his wife since he claimed she threatened to kill him in November before attacking him a few days later while he was shopping at a PetSmart with their two kids.

At the time, Colin alleged Lia called him up one morning and made a death threat, which he says came on the heels of her telling him she had access to firearms. He says she later attacked him at the El Segundo PetSmart in the presence of their children and got arrested for domestic violence.

Lia's supposed to keep the hell away from Colin, his home and their kids.