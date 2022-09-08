Meghan King Gets TRO Against Ex-Husband Jim Edmonds Over Verbal Abuse

Meghan King claims her ex-husband, Jim Edmonds, has been verbally abusing her over their child custody arrangement ... so she got a temporary restraining order against him.

According to court docs filed in Missouri and obtained by TMZ, the ex-'RHOC' star got the court order back in June over what she describes as "frequent and consistent verbal abuse" via texts, as well as their shared Family Wizard app which they use to co-parent.

It's unclear what exactly what Jim allegedly said to her -- but sources connected to the case tell us it all has to do with their shared custody arrangement ... the pickup/drop-off schedule specifically, which Meghan claims Jim hasn't followed.

It seems Jim's been trying to have this case sealed -- at least according to MK. She wants it public, for all to see.

It's just the latest instance of fighting between the exes -- they've gone after each other publicly over issues related to their children. He's accused her of putting their kids at risk during the COVID lockdown after he learned she was partying in Miami.

A hearing is scheduled for later this month on whether to make the restraining order permanent.

Play video content

Jim rep’s Steve Honig tells TMZ … “This request for an order of protection is completely baseless and furthermore makes an absolute mockery of the pain suffered by the millions of women in this country who are legitimate victims of abuse."