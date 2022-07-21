Jim Edmonds Rips Ex-Wife, 'RHOC' Star Meghan King, For Exploiting Son's Challenges

'RHOC' star Meghan King is being slammed by ex-hubby Jim Edmonds for posting about their child's challenges ... Jim says she didn't even get the kid's medical condition right.

The retired MLB player and current baseball broadcaster is upset over one of Meghan's recent Instagram posts, where she asks for help getting her and Jim's son, Hart, potty-trained ... with Meghan telling folks the kid has a hard time learning new skills because he has cerebral palsy.

Problem is ... Jim says 4-year-old Hart does NOT have cerebral palsy, and was actually diagnosed with a different medical condition known as periventricular leukomalacia, or PVL, which is a softening of the white brain tissue near the ventricles.

Jim's rep, Steve Honig, tells TMZ ... Jim wishes Meghan would respect their children's privacy and stop putting their son and his challenges in the spotlight ... he says to get attention for herself.

Edmonds' rep also points out the discrepancy over their son's medical condition and adds this parting shot ... "If Meghan wants to improve her ability to co-parent with Jim, it might be a good idea for her to stop constantly disparaging him."