'RHOC' Alum Meghan King Dating Again After Split from President Biden's Nephew

"Real Housewives of Orange County" alum Meghan King has been quietly dating a new man ... shortly after ending her two-month marriage to President Joe Biden's nephew.

Sources close to the couple tell TMZ that Meghan has been dating co-founder and CEO of Trusted Provider Network, Trevor Colhoun since April. Trevor is also an heir to the John Deere tractor fortune.

Our sources tell us the pair met through mutual friends and have kept things hush-hush for the last several months. The two have not publicly confirmed they're dating.

The reality star called it quits with POTUS' nephew, Cuffe Biden Owens in December 2021 ... only 2 months after they said their "I Dos" in an intimate ceremony at Owens' family home in Pennsylvania. The President and First Lady Jill Biden attended the ceremony.