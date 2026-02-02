'Married to Medicine' Star Quad Webb Confirms Breakup With Kirk King

Quad Webb is officially single again ... TMZ has learned.

The "Married to Medicine" star tells us she and longtime boyfriend Kirk King have ended their relationship after more than two years together.

"Kirk and I mutually decided to bring our relationship to a close in 2025," Quad tells us. "While our time together encompassed many meaningful moments, that chapter of my life has now concluded. I wish him well. In 2026, I am focused on moving forward with clarity and purpose. Thank you for your support."

Quad began dating the ATL Exotic & Luxury Cars owner around May 2023, later taking their relationship public on social media and during Season 11 of the Bravo series, where King made his first on-camera appearance.

Over the weekend, an Instagram user commented on a photo of the former couple, "I don't think they're together anymore" ... King replied, "I can confirm that I left that situation."