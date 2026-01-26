Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos Split After 2 Years

Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos are reportedly dunzo after two years together.

The supermodel is newly single following her split from the equestrian, according to Entertainment Tonight. A source told the outlet Bella is "doing her best to stay positive and distract herself" after the breakup, adding she's leaned heavily into work and close friendships as she processes the split.

We've reached out to reps for both Bella and Adan ... so far, no word back.

The breakup comes shortly after the couple was still very much putting on a united front. Back in October, Adan made a rare public statement about their relationship, sharing affectionate Instagram photos celebrating their anniversary and Bella's birthday.

The images showed the two kissing, cuddling, and holding hands, with Adan calling their love “pure and beautiful” amid life's chaos.

In December, the pair were together in Dallas for an event tied to Bella's fragrance brand, Orebella. Photos shared by British Vogue showed the now exes cozy, smiling, and clearly still together at the pop-up.

As we first reported ... Bella had fully embraced Texas life for the relationship. We broke the story in March 2024 that she was living full-time in the Fort Worth area, not far from Adan.

